Queensland and New South Wales teams have won the 11-and-under titles at the 2023 Australian Teams Championships

Gold Coast, Australia, 28 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s most promising 11-and-under players have been competing at the Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast this week.

The annual championships were played at KDV Tennis.

“National tournaments like these give Australian junior tennis players the best opportunity to compete at the highest level, alongside their peers and team-mates,” said tournament director Francis Soyer.

“It’s also a chance to bring players together, in what is usually a relatively individual sport, to experience shared support and camaraderie at the highest junior level.

“It was great to see all finals go down to the deciding doubles matches, showing how close the competition was between the teams this week.”

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Championship events held annually, which take place on each of the Grand Slam surfaces – clay, grass and hard court.

11-and-under boys – Rod Laver Cup

The New South Wales team, consisting of William Wang, Sebastian Lavorato and Ben Spotswood claimed the Rod Laver Cup.

New South Wales snared the title with a 2-1 victory in the final against Victoria, who were represented by Novak Palombo, Easton Dowker and Zayn Kamran.

It was an impressive effort considering they lost 0-3 to the Victorian team earlier in the round-robin stage of the tournament.

Rod Laver Cup

Final standings Position Team 1 New South Wales 2 Victoria 3 Queensland 4 ACT 5 Western Australia 6 South Australia 7 New Zealand 8 Tasmania 9 Northern Territory 10 Pacific Oceania

11-and-under girls – Margaret Court Cup

The Queensland team of Cleo Taylor, Hope Johns and Ava Garner won the Margaret Court Cup.

It capped an impressive week for the Queensland team, who lost only three of their 18 matches across the five-day event.

Queensland secured the title with a 2-1 victory in the final against New Zealand.

Margaret Court Cup

Final standings Position Team 1 Queensland 2 New Zealand 3 South Australia 4 New South Wales 5 Victoria 6 Western Australia 7 Pacific Oceania 8 Northern Territory 9 ACT 10 Tasmania

