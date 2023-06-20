Australian qualifier Jaimee Fourlis is through to the second round at a WTA 500 grass-court tournament in Germany.

Berlin, Germany, 20 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Jaimee Fourlis is enjoying an incredible run at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.

The 23-year-old Australian, who earlier this week scored her career-first top-100 win to qualify for the main draw, has progressed to the second round.

Fourlis’ first-round clash with world No.69 Wang Xinyu was locked at one-set apiece when the Chinese player retired.

This handed world No.218 Fourlis her fourth career main-draw win at WTA level and first since July 2019.

Fourlis underwent a shoulder reconstruction in 2020 and is making only her ninth WTA main-draw appearance since her return.

The resilient Fourlis, who has won five ITF singles titles from seven final appearances since August 2021, is now set to face world No.4 Caroline Garcia.

It will be her first meeting with a top-10 player since losing to world No.10 Svetlana Kuznetsova as a 17-year-old wildcard at the Australian Open in 2017.

Aussies in action – Berlin

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d [Q] Wang Xinyu (CHN) 3-6 7-5 ret.

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [3] Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

Birmingham, Great Britain

Storm Hunter has made a promising start to her grass-court season, combining with American Alycia Parks to score a first-round doubles win in Birmingham.

The world No.6-ranked Australian and 22-year-old Parks, who are teaming up for the first time, recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory against Georgia’s Natela Dzalamidze and American Sabrina Santamaria at the WTA 250 tournament.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with Wimbledon 2019 champions, Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova.

Aussies in action – Birmingham

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Alycia Parks (USA) d Natela Dzalamidze (GEO)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Alycia Parks (USA) v Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)

