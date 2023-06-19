Australia's Nick Kyrgios has suffered another setback in his comeback from a knee injury.

Halle, Germany, 19 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from an ATP 500 tournament in Halle this week.

The 28-year-old Australian was set to contest his second event since undergoing knee surgery earlier this year, but has opted to rest instead.

In a video shared by the tournament, Kyrgios described the setback as “very unfortunate news”.

“I won’t be able to compete at Halle this year,” Kyrgios said. “I’m still dealing with a couple of things with my knee.

“Just trying to give myself the best opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. As you all know, that tournament means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body.

“I tried everything here in Halle the last couple of days, but then I had to make the decision to pull out. I want, when I play, to deliver a performance like last year when I was in the semifinals. But that will really not be possible.”

Kyrgios was a standout performer during last year’s grass-court season, winning 12 of his 15 matches. The world No.31 was a Wimbledon finalist and made semifinal appearances at both Stuttgart and Halle.

Aussies in action – Halle

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have made a winning start to their campaign at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin this week.

The top seeds edged out a 3-6 6-3 [10-8] victory against American Asia Muhammad and Mexico’s Guiliana Olmos in first-round action.

In an exclusive blog for tennis.com.au, Perez revealed the duo had high hopes for the grass-court season.

“Both Nicole and I enjoy the grass and believe that it complements our playing styles well,” Perez wrote.

“We eagerly look forward to what lies ahead in the upcoming tournaments.”

> READ MORE: Ellen Perez – Finding a winning balance

Aussies in action – Berlin

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Asia Muhammad (USA)/Guiliana Olmos (MEX) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [Q] Wang Xinyu (CHN)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

