Nick Kyrgios: “I just want to do everything right by my body”
Australia's Nick Kyrgios has suffered another setback in his comeback from a knee injury.
Halle, Germany, 19 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from an ATP 500 tournament in Halle this week.
The 28-year-old Australian was set to contest his second event since undergoing knee surgery earlier this year, but has opted to rest instead.
In a video shared by the tournament, Kyrgios described the setback as “very unfortunate news”.
“I won’t be able to compete at Halle this year,” Kyrgios said. “I’m still dealing with a couple of things with my knee.
“Just trying to give myself the best opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. As you all know, that tournament means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body.
“I tried everything here in Halle the last couple of days, but then I had to make the decision to pull out. I want, when I play, to deliver a performance like last year when I was in the semifinals. But that will really not be possible.”
Unfortunately Nick Kyrgios (left knee) withdraws from singles. Get well soon Nick!
He is replaced by Aslan Karatsev. (Lucky Loser) #TWO23 #TerraWortmannOpen #Tennis #ATP #ATP500 #ATPTour #HalleWestfalen 📸TERRA WORTMANN OPEN/HalleWestfalen pic.twitter.com/4bw5iFxO8p
— TERRA WORTMANN OPEN (@ATPHalle) June 19, 2023
Kyrgios was a standout performer during last year’s grass-court season, winning 12 of his 15 matches. The world No.31 was a Wimbledon finalist and made semifinal appearances at both Stuttgart and Halle.
Aussies in action – Halle
COMING UP
Men’s doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)
Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have made a winning start to their campaign at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin this week.
The top seeds edged out a 3-6 6-3 [10-8] victory against American Asia Muhammad and Mexico’s Guiliana Olmos in first-round action.
In an exclusive blog for tennis.com.au, Perez revealed the duo had high hopes for the grass-court season.
“Both Nicole and I enjoy the grass and believe that it complements our playing styles well,” Perez wrote.
“We eagerly look forward to what lies ahead in the upcoming tournaments.”
> READ MORE: Ellen Perez – Finding a winning balance
Aussies in action – Berlin
RESULTS
Women’s doubles, first round
[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Asia Muhammad (USA)/Guiliana Olmos (MEX) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]
COMING UP
Women’s singles, first round
[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [Q] Wang Xinyu (CHN)
Women’s doubles, quarterfinals
[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC
