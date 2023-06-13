Chris O'Connell is through to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart, however Aussie compatriot Nick Kyrgios lost in the opening round.

Stuttgart, Germany, 13 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Stuttgart, Germany

Chris O’Connell has made a promising start at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in Stuttgart, dismissing local hope Daniel Altmaier in a 56-minute opening-round encounter.

O’Connell conceded only seven points on serve and did not face a break point in an impressive 6-3 6-1 victory.

The 24-year-old Altmaier was coming off a third-round appearance at Roland Garros, where he scored a five-set victory against world No.9 Jannik Sinner.

China’s Wu Yibing spoiled Nick Kyrgios’ comeback, recording a 7-5 6-3 victory against last year’s Wimbledon finalist.

This was world No.25 Kyrgios’ first competitive appearance on tour since October. He has been absent since undergoing knee surgery earlier in the year.

Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 13, 2023

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3 6-1

Wu Yibing (CHN) d [8] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)/Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

The resurgent Kimberly Birrell has notched another milestone victory in her breakout season.

The 25-year-old from the Gold Coast recorded her first WTA main-draw win on grass at a WTA 250 tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Birrell powered to a 6-1 6-4 win against Dutch wildcard Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

It is also world No.117 Birrell’s first win on grass, at any level, in more than four years.

Jordan Thompson began his campaign in style at an ATP 250 tournament being played concurrently in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, recording first-round wins in both singles and doubles.

Thompson overcame French qualifier Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4 7-6(3) in singles action, then teamed with Alex de Minaur to beat the experienced combination of John Peers and Brazil’s Marcelo Melo in doubles.

Alexei Popyrin was also a winner in singles, boosting the number of Australian men through to the second round to four.

This is the most Australians to reach this stage in the tournament’s 33-year history.

Aussies in action – ‘s-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [WC] Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED) 6-1 6-4

[LL] Sachia Vickery (USA) d [LL] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 6-0

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [Q] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 6-4 7-6(3)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [WC] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-3 7-6(6)

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) d [WC] Sander Arends (NED)/David Pel (NED) 7-6(6) 7-6(5)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [4] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Milos Raonic (CAN)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

[LL] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Nottingham, Great Britain

Olivia Gadecki tested world No.21 Magda Linette in their opening-round clash at a WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham.

The 31-year-old from Poland, who was an Australian Open semifinalist earlier this season, edged out a 6-4 6-4 victory against the 21-year-old Aussie qualifier.

Aussies in action – Nottingham

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[3] Magda Linette (POL) d [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!