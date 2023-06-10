Nick Kyrgios is among a strong contingent of Australians in action this week at the first ATP Tour and WTA Tour grass-court tournaments of the season.

Stuttgart, Germany

Nick Kyrgios is preparing to make his first competitive appearance of the season at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in Stuttgart this week.

Kyrgios, who last competed on tour in October and has been recovering from knee surgery, is the No.8 seed in the men’s singles draw. The 28-year-old Australian faces China’s Wu Yibing in the opening round.

World No.54 Wu is enjoying a career-best season and claimed his first ATP title at Dallas in February.

Kyrgios, currently ranked No.26, was a semifinalist in Stuttgart last season.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[8] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Yibing Wu (CHN)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Daniel Altmaeir (GER)

Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Romain Arneodo (MON)/Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Ten Australians are competing at a combined ATP and WTA 250 grass-court tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch this week.

Priscilla Hon, Taylah Preston and Rinky Hijikata have made promising starts, with all advancing to the final round in the qualifying singles competition.

The 17-year-old Preston scored one of the biggest wins of her young career, edging out former world No.69 Dalila Jakupovic 6-4 2-6 7-6(5) in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Hon and Hijikata both eliminated local hopes in straight sets to move one step closer to earning main-draw berths.

Aussies in action – s-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[1] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [WC] Anouk Koevermans (NED) 6-0 6-3

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) d [8] Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) 6-4 2-6 7-6(5)

[9] Ankita Raina (IND) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-3 7-5

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Robin Haase (NED) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[1] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [10] Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Lena Papadakis (GER)

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [8] Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

Women’s singles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [WC] Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED)

Men’s singles, first round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [7] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [WC] Sander Arends (NED)/David Pel (NED)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Nottingham, Great Britain

Olivia Gadecki and Arina Rodionova have set up an all-Australian showdown in the final round of qualifying at a WTA 250 grass-court tournament in Nottingham.

The 21-year-old Gadecki posted a 7-5 6-3 victory against fellow Queenslander Lizette Cabrera in opening-round action, while 33-year-old Rodionova fought past fourth-seeded Swiss player Simona Waltert 7-6(3) 6-1.

Gadecki and Rodionova also met in an ITF final in Portugal a week ago, where Gadecki claimed the biggest singles title of her career.

World No.155 Gadecki is aiming to qualify at a WTA-level for the second time in her career, while world No.206 Rodionova is looking to achieve the feat for the first time since March 2021.

Aussies in action – Nottingham

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[7] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 7-5 6-3

Arina Rodionova (AUS) d [4] Simona Waltert (SUI) 7-6(3) 6-1

[5] Harriet Dart (GBR) d Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-3 6-4



COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[7] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Arina Rodionova (AUS)

