Paris, France, 10 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson and Canadian partner Robert Shaw have finished runners-up in the Roland Garros 2023 quad wheelchair doubles competition.

Brit Andy Lapthorne and South Africa’s Donald Ramphadi scored a 1-6 6-2 [10-3] victory against the No.2 seeds in today’s final in Paris.

Davidson and Shaw made an impressive start, with nine winners and just three unforced errors helping them take the opening set in 28 minutes. But they couldn’t capitalise on this momentum.

World No.12 Lapthorne and world No.8 Ramphadi fought back to claim victory in one hour and 27 minutes.

This is 32-year-old Lapthorne’s 14th career Grand Slam doubles title and Ramphadi’s first. The South African’s Grand Slam breakthrough was extra special, as he is also celebrating his 30th birthday today.

Davidson conceded their opponents “were just too good”.

“But we’ll come back bigger, better and stronger,” Davidson vowed.

World No.4 Davidson had been aiming to win his fifth career Grand Slam doubles title and first since Australian Open 2021.

This equals the 36-year-old Australian’s career-best result at Roland Garros, having also reached last year’s doubles final.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/Donald Ramphadi (RSA) d [2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) 1-6 6-2 [10-3]

