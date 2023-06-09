Australia's Heath Davidson and Canadian partner Robert Shaw are through to the quad wheelchair doubles final in Paris.

Paris, France, 9 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson has booked his spot in the Roland Garros quad wheelchair doubles final for the second year in a row.

After recording a runners-up finish alongside Brazilian Ymanitu Silva in Paris in 2022, the 36-year-old Australian is partnering Canada’s Robert Shaw this year.

The No.2 seeds won a hard-fought 7-6(7) 4-6 [10-1] semifinal battle today against Japan’s Kuji Sugeno and American David Wagner.

Davidson and world No.3 Shaw needed two hours and 38 minutes to secure victory.

Both teams had their chances in a tight opening set. Davidson and Shaw managed to save four set points, two in the 10th game and a further two in the tiebreak.

After dropping the second set, Davidson and Shaw dominated the match tiebreak. From 0-1 down, they won 10 consecutive points to reach their first Grand Slam final as a team.

This propels Davidson into his eighth career Grand Slam doubles final.

The world No.4 is a four-time major champion, having won consecutive Australian Open doubles titles alongside Dylan Alcott from 2018-2021.

Davidson’s progression also ensures an Australian features in the Roland Garros quad wheelchair doubles final for a fifth straight year.

The No.2 seeds will play Brit Andy Lapthorne and his South African partner, Donald Ramphadi, for the title.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) d Kuji Sugeno (JPN)/David Wagner (USA) 7-6(7) 4-6 [10-1]

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-2 3-6 6-3

> READ: Perez’s career-best run at Roland Garros ends in semifinals

Boys’ doubles, semifinals

Lorenzo Sciahbasi (ITA)/Gabriele Vulpitta (ITA) d Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) 7-5 7-6(7)

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/Donald Ramphadi (RSA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!