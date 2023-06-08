Charlie Camus, a 16-year-old from Canberra, is the last Australian standing in the Roland Garros 2023 junior competition.

Paris, France, 8 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Charlie Camus can fondly recall his first Grand Slam experience, when as a six-year-old he travelled with his family from Canberra to attend the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“Watching all the pros there, that sort of inspired me from that point onwards,” Camus related. “Since then, that’s really been my lifelong dream and goal to make it in tennis.”

Now 16, Camus is thriving on the Grand Slam stage himself.

Camus, the world No.50 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings, has advanced to the boys’ doubles quarterfinals in his Roland Garros debut.

His partner is Jan Hrazdil, an 18-year-old Czech player ranked No.48.

The two left-handers teamed up for the first time in April and reached the semifinals at an ITF World Tour J500 tournament in Germany.

Yet to lose a set in their second tournament together, their team record now stands at five wins from six matches.

Camus is now hoping to become the first Australian to progress to a boys’ doubles semifinal in Paris since Alex de Minaur and Blake Ellis in 2016.

Success in Paris is extra meaningful for Camus, who has a French father and is fluent in the native language.

The rising star trains at Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy and is coached by former Aussie player Wayne Arthurs.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 10.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day 12:

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Paul Barbier Gazeu (FRA)/Vuk Radjenovic (SRB)

Boys’ doubles, quarterfinals, Court 14, fourth match

Camus is enjoying a career-best run in a Grand Slam draw. The 16-year-old from Canberra and his Czech partner Hrazdil will look to continue their impressive momentum against Gazeu, an 18-year-old French player ranked No.31, and Radjenovic, an 18-year-old Serbian ranked No.63. All four players are aiming to advance to their first semifinal at Grand Slam level.

> Full Roland Garros day 12 schedule

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!