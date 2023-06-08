Camus continues impressive winning run at Roland Garros
Australia's Charlie Camus has advanced to the boys' doubles semifinals at Roland Garros.
Paris, France, 8 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Charlie Camus and Czech partner Jan Hrazdil have booked their spot in the boys’ doubles semifinals at Roland Garros.
They scored a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 [11-9] victory against France’s Paul Barbier Gazeu and Serbia’s Vuk Radjenovic in quarterfinal action in Paris today.
Camus and Hrazdil held their nerve in a tense match tiebreak, eventually clinching victory on their fourth match point.
This propels 16-year-old Camus into a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in his career.
The Canberra talent, who trains at Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy and is coached by Wayne Arthurs, becomes the first Australian to reach this stage in the Roland Garros boys’ doubles event since Alex de Minaur and Blake Ellis in 2016.
Camus, currently ranked No.50 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings, now has the chance to become the first Australian to advance to a boys’ doubles final in Paris since Akira Santillan in 2014.
Aussies in action – Roland Garros
RESULTS
Boys’ doubles, quarterfinals
Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) d Paul Barbier Gazeu (FRA)/Vuk Radjenovic (SRB) 6-3 2-6 [11-9]
COMING UP
Women’s doubles, semifinals
[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Wang Xinyu (CHN)
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women’s doubles draw
Boys’ doubles, semifinals
Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Lorenzo Sciahbasi (ITA)/Gabriele Vulpitta (ITA)
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 boys’ doubles draw
Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals
[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Koji Sugeno (JPN)/David Wagner (USA)
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 quad wheelchair doubles draw
