Olympic swimming champion Emily Seebohm talks about her first Australian Open experience and biggest tennis inspirations in our Celebrity Match series.

Australia, 7 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Emily Seebohm is an Australian swimming legend.

The 31-year-old is a decorated Olympian, winning three gold medals, three silver medals and a bronze medal across four Olympic Games appearances.

Seebohm also won five world championship gold medals, seven Commonwealth Games gold medals and broke several world records throughout her stellar career.

She is a popular television personality too, having appeared on reality programs I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, Australian Ninja Warrior, The Challenge: Australia and The Challenge: World Championships.

In our newly relaunched Celebrity Match series, Seebohm reveals which tennis players she finds most inspiring …

Tell us about your tennis experience. Have you ever played?

Let’s just say, I know why I was a swimmer and not a land athlete! I can be quite clumsy, so as much as I loved playing other sports, I wasn’t as good as I was in the water.

What would you say is your best shot and why?

I recently played with my fiancé and my tennis skills are a bit rusty. If I did have a good shot, it would be good power in my forehand.

What is your earliest tennis memory?

I always love when the Australian Open is on. We love sport in my family, so when the Open is on we are always glued to the TV.

Do you have a favourite tennis memory?

Growing up I always remember going to the local tennis courts and playing with my family. We had so much fun and would be there for hours.

Do you remember the first professional match you saw live? Who played?

I attended my first Australian Open this year and I watched Alex de Minaur play against Novak Djokovic. I loved being there for the atmosphere.

Who is your favourite tennis player to watch and why?

I use to love watching Lleyton Hewitt. I would walk around home screaming “C’mon!”

If you could meet any tennis player, who would it be and why?

I would love to meet Serena Williams. I find her so inspiring for all that she has achieved, and for being at the top of her game for so long.

Finally, can you please finish these sentences …

The best part of the Australian Open is … watching the greatest tennis players from all around the world come fight it out on Australian soil.

Tennis is fun because … it allows everyone a chance to get involved and to enjoy sport with many different people.

