The impressive runs of Australian juniors Lily Taylor and Emerson Jones have come to an end at Roland Garros.

Paris, France, 7 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Australians Emerson Jones and Lily Taylor proved their futures look bright with breakout performances in the Roland Garros junior competitions. But unfortunately, their debuts in Paris have come to an end.

Jones proved no match for world No.3-ranked junior Alina Korneeva in their third-round girls’ singles encounter. Korneeva, the reigning Australian Open girls’ singles champion, powered to a 6-1 6-1 victory.

The 14-year-old from the Gold Coast was also knocked out in the girls’ doubles competition, losing a three-set second-round battle alongside British partner Hannah Klugman.

Taylor, who scored her first Grand Slam-level win this week, lost in the second round of the girls’ doubles event as well.

The 16-year-old from Brisbane and French partner Jenny Lim were beaten in three sets.

It proved a tough day for Australian competitors, with Heath Davidson’s quad wheelchair singles campaign also ending.

Japan’s Koji Sugeno scored a 6-2 7-5 victory against the 36-year-old Australian in the opening round.

Davidson now turns his attention to doubles, where he is the No.2 seed alongside Canada’s Robert Shaw.

The world No.4-ranked doubles player is one of three Australians still chasing Grand Slam glory at Roland Garros.

Ellen Perez, who has reached the women’s doubles semifinals in a career-best run, and Charlie Camus, a boys’ doubles quarterfinalist, are the other last-remaining Aussie hopes.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Girls’ singles, third round

[3] Alina Korneeva d Emerson Jones (AUS) 6-1 6-1

Girls’ doubles, second round

Ranah Akua Stoiber (GBR)/Mingge Xu (GBR) d Lily Taylor (AUS)/Jenny Lim (FRA) 6-2 5-7 [10-2]

Alena Kovackova (CZE)/Laura Samsonova (CZE) d Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hannah Klugman (GBR) 7-5 4-6 [10-3]

Quad wheelchair singles, first round

[WC] Koji Sugeno (JPN) d Heath Davidson (AUS) 6-2 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Wang Xinyu (CHN)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women’s doubles draw

Boys’ doubles, quarterfinals

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Paul Barbier Gazeu (FRA)/Vuk Radjenovic (SRB)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 boys’ doubles draw

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Koji Sugeno (JPN)/David Wagner (USA)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 quad wheelchair doubles draw

