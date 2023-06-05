Storm Hunter is among four Australians scheduled to compete on day nine at Roland Garros 2023.

Paris, France, 5 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter is hoping to extend a career-best run in the women’s doubles competition at Roland Garros.

The 28-year-old Australian, who had never previously progressed beyond the second round in Paris, and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals today.

Hunter is looking to join fellow Australian Ellen Perez in the final eight.

World No.15 Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have already secured their spot following a dominant third-round win against the No.11 seeds.

If Hunter advances, this would mark the first time in 16 years that two teams featuring Australian players have made the women’s doubles quarterfinals in Paris.

The last time this happened in 2007, Alicia Molik went on to win the title alongside Italy’s Mara Santangelo.

The junior competition also continues on day nine, with Emerson Jones and Charlie Camus featuring in singles action.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 6.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day nine:

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [15] Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova

Women’s doubles, third round, Court 14, second match

World No.5 Hunter and world No.6 Mertens are on a seven-match winning steak and yet to drop a set in Paris. The third seeds are now eyeing a spot in the quarterfinals. Standing in their way are the No.15 seeds, world No.9 Kudermetova and world No.54 Samsonova. These two teams met in the Australian Open first round earlier this year, with Hunter and world No.6 Mertens winning in three sets.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women’s doubles draw

[Q] Charlie Camus (AUS) v [12] Rei Sakamoto (JPN)

Boys’ singles, first round, Court 9, first match (from 7pm AEST)

World No.51 Camus won two qualifying rounds to earn a Roland Garros debut. The 16-year-old from Canberra, who has a French father, faces world No.13 Sakamoto in the opening round. They’ve met once before, with the 16-year-old from Japan winning a tight battle in January.

Emerson Jones (AUS) v Hayu Kinoshita (JPN)

Girls’ singles, second round, Court 4, third match

World No.20 Jones made an impressive start in her Roland Garros debut, eliminating the No.14 seed in the opening round. The 14-year-old from the Gold Coast, who is the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world, now faces Kinoshita, a 16-year-old from Japan ranked No.39. This is their first meeting.

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Kaylan Bigun (USA) v Mihai Alexandru Coman (ROU)/Kevin Edengren (SWE)

Boys’ doubles, first round, Court 3, third match

Jones is Australia’s top-ranked boy at world No.45. The 16-year-old from the Gold Coast is partnering Bigun, a 17-year-old American ranked No.39, in the boys’ doubles event. They face Coman, an 18-year-old Romanian ranked No.35, and world No.22 Edengren, a 17-year-old Swede, in the opening round.

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Atakan Karahan (TUR)/Danil Panarin

Boys’ doubles, first round, Court 4, fourth match

Camus, a 16-year-old from Canberra ranked No.51, is partnering world No.50 Hrazdil, an 18-year-old Czech player, in the boys’ doubles competition. They begin their Roland Garros campaign against world No.60 Karahan, a 17-year-old from Turkey, and world No.31 Panarin, an 18-year-old from Russia.

> Full Roland Garros 2023 day nine schedule

