Australian Storm Hunter's career-best run in the women's doubles competition at Roland Garros has ended in the third round.

Paris, France, 5 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens’ title hopes have been dashed at Roland Garros.

The third-seeded duo bowed out in the third round of the women’s doubles competition, losing to 15th seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

The Russian pair recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory in Paris today, snapping world No.5 Hunter and world No.6 Mertens’ seven-match winning streak.

This concludes a memorable Roland Garros for 28-year-old Hunter, who enjoyed career-best runs in each of the singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

Across the three events, she recorded seven wins from 10 matches. A highlight came in singles, where she qualified and then posted her maiden Grand Slam main-draw victory.

Hunter’s loss leaves Ellen Perez as the last Australian standing in the women’s doubles competition.

World No.15 Perez is enjoying a career-best run of her own in Paris, having advanced to the quarterfinals alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The sixth seeds next play Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who controversially advanced via a default in their last match when their opponent accidentally hit a ballkid.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, third round

[15] Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova d [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

