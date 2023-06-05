Emerson Jones continues winning run at Roland Garros
Australia's Emerson Jones is through to the third round in the girls' singles competition at Roland Garros.
Paris, France, 5 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Emerson Jones has recorded another major milestone at Roland Garros.
A day after posting her first win in Paris, the 14-year-old from the Gold Coast has continued her impressive run in the girls’ singles competition to advance to a Grand Slam third round for the first time.
Jones survived a spirited challenge from Japan’s Hayu Kinoshita, before eventually prevailing 7-6(0) 2-6 6-3 in their second-round clash.
The world No.18’s previous best junior Grand Slam singles result was reaching the second round in her debut at the Australian Open in January.
Jones, the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world, now meets reigning Australian Open girls’ singles champion Alina Korneeva in the third round.
Currently ranked No.3, the 15-year-old Korneeva peaked at world No.1 in the junior rankings last month.
In boys’ singles action, Aussie qualifier Charlie Camus pushed a seeded opponent to three sets.
Japan’s No.12 seed Rei Sakamoto finished strongly in a 6-7(7) 6-1 6-1 first-round victory against Camus.
It wasn’t all bad news for the 16-year-old from Canberra, who later notched a first-round doubles win.
World No.50 Camus and Czech partner Jan Hrazdil needed only 50 minutes to record a 6-3 6-1 victory against Turkey’s Atakan Karahan and Russian Danil Panarin.
Hayden Jones’ doubles campaign, however, ended with a heart-breaking loss.
World No.43 Jones, the 16-year-old brother of Emerson, and American partner Kaylan Bigun led 7-0 in a deciding match tiebreak, but were unable to maintain this advantage.
Romanian Mihai Alexandru Coman and Sweden’s Kevin Edengren roared back to win 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8].
Aussies in action – Roland Garros
RESULTS
Girls’ singles, second round
Emerson Jones (AUS) d Hayu Kinoshita (JPN) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-3
Boys’ singles, first round
[12] Rei Sakamoto (JPN) d [Q] Charlie Camus (AUS) 6-7(7) 6-1 6-1
Boys’ doubles, first round
Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) d Atakan Karahan (TUR)/Danil Panarin 6-3 6-1
Mihai Alexandru Coman (ROU)/Kevin Edengren (SWE) d Hayden Jones (AUS)/Kaylan Bigun (USA) 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8]
COMING UP
Girls’ singles, third round
Emerson Jones (AUS) v [3] Alina Korneeva
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 girls’ singles draw
Girls’ doubles, first round
Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hannah Klugman (GBR) v [2] Mayu Crossley (JPN)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)
Lily Taylor (AUS)/Jenny Lim (FRA) v Alexia Harmon (USA)/Valeria Ray (USA)
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 girls’ doubles draw
Boys’ doubles, second round
Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v Volodymyr Iakubenko (UKR)/Vit Kalina (CZE)
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 boys’ doubles draw
