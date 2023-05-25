Alex de Minaur, Jason Kubler and Kimberly Birrell are among eight Australians set to compete in the Roland Garros 2023 singles main draws.

Paris, France, 25 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The men’s and women’s singles draws are set for Roland Garros 2023.

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge in the men’s singles competition. The No.18 seed begins his seventh campaign in Paris against world No.86 Ilya Ivashka.

Jason Kubler made his Roland Garros main-draw debut last year as a No.160-ranked qualifier. The 30-year-old returns as the world No.68 and will face a qualifier or lucky loser in the opening round.

Max Purcell has skyrocketed up the rankings in 2023, with six ATP Challenger finals helping him rise to world No.67. The 25-year-old has been handed a tough draw in his main-draw debut in Paris, pitted against fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson.

Thanasi Kokkinakis also faces a big test. He’ll play world No.24 Dan Evans in the first round.

Men's singles, first round

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 19 v Ilya Ivashka 86 Max Purcell (AUS) 67 v Jordan Thompson (AUS) 71 Jason Kubler (AUS) 68 v Qualifier/Lucky Loser Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 82 v Qualifier/Lucky Loser Chris O’Connell (AUS) 85 v Taro Daniel (JPN) 110 [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 107 v [20] Dan Evans (GBR) 24

Kimberly Birrell carries Australian hopes in the women’s singles competition.

The 25-year-old from the Gold Coast will make her main-draw debut in Paris against world No.129 Leolia Jeanjean. The 27-year-old French wildcard scored a top-10 win against Karolina Pliskova during a third-round run at Roland Garros last year.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia’s top-ranked woman, is still recovering from knee surgery and unable to compete.

Roland Garros 2023

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 111 v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 129

Storm Hunter and Jaimee Fourlis could join Birrell in the main draw. Both have progressed to the final round in the qualifying competition, which concludes tomorrow.

This is only the third time in the past 33 years that two Australian women have reached the final qualifying round in Paris.

World No.202 Hunter is aiming to qualify at Roland Garros for the second time and match her 2021 effort, while this is world No.150 Fourlis’ career-best qualifying result at the tournament.

Main-draw action in Paris begins on Sunday and will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

