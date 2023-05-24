The Australian Billie Jean King Cup team will face Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the group stage of the 2023 finals.

Seville, Spain, 24 May 2023 | tennis.com.au

Australia is set to face Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the group stage of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The International Tennis Federation conducted the draw overnight in London, with second-seeded Australia headlining Group B.

Which Group is the toughest!? 👀 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, Seville 7-12 November 🔒#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/hwlZ47k7sP — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) May 24, 2023

If Australia tops Group B, it would advance to a knock-out semifinal against the winning nation from Group D (which consists of France, Italy and Germany).

The 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be played in the Spanish city of Seville from 7-12 November.

The Australian team received direct entry into the 12-nation finals after recording a runners-up finish in 2022.

Storm Hunter played a starring role during last year’s finals in Scotland, winning three singles and two doubles rubbers, to help Australia progress to the championship match for only the third time in the past 30 years.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!