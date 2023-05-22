Australia's Kimberly Birrell marches into the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Strasbourg.

Strasbourg, France, 22 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Kimberly Birrell has received a major confidence boost ahead of her Roland Garros main-draw debut.

The 25-year-old Australian is competing at a WTA 250 tournament in Strasbourg this week, where she has notched a first tour-level main-draw win on clay.

Birrell powered past Estonian qualifier Elena Malygina 6-2 6-3 in a milestone opening-round victory.

This sets up a second-round meeting with world No.38-ranked American Bernarda Pera.

It continues a breakout season for Birrell, who currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.111 and has won 21 of her 34 matches in 2023. This includes six top-100 victories.

In women’s doubles action, Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez were eliminated in the opening round.

Chinese Taipei sisters Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan recorded a 6-4 3-6 [10-7] victory against the top seeds.

Melichar-Martinez was the defending champion at the tournament, having won the doubles title with Australian Daria Saville last year.

Perez is a former champion at Strasbourg as well. She won the 2019 title, also alongside Saville.

Aussies in action – Strasbourg

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [Q] Elena Malygina (EST) 6-2 6-3

Women’s doubles, first round

Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Latisha Chan (TPE) d [1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-4 3-6 [10-7]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [4] Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) v [WC] Severine Deppner (FRA)/Sarah Iliev (FRA)

Geneva, Switzerland

Chris O’Connell and John Peers are competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva this week.

O’Connell faces Croatian qualifier Nino Serdarusic in the opening round of the singles competition, while Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo have been pitted against the top seeds and reigning Roland Garros champions, El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands, in the first round of the doubles draw.

Aussies in action – Geneva

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Nino Serdarusic (CRO)

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [1] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Lyon, France

Max Purcell is fine-tuning his Roland Garros preparations at an ATP 250 tournament in Lyon this week.

The 25-year-old, who currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.67, faces Spanish qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the opening round.

Purcell has been a standout performer on the ATP Challenger Tour this season, with six finals appearances boosting his rapid ranking rise.

Aussies in action – Lyon

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) v [Q] Pablo Llamas Ruiz (ESP)

