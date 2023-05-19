Lizette Cabrera: “Tennis has helped me become more resilient”
Lizette Cabrera reflects on life lessons gained through tennis and shares an insight into her practice routines in our 'Training Tips' series.
Australia, 19 May 2023 | tennis.com.au
Lizette Cabrera grew up in Townsville dreaming of competing on the world stage.
The 25-year-old is now living out those dreams, having achieved top-150 rankings in both singles and doubles.
Cabrera also advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal earlier this year, teaming with fellow Townsville talent John-Patrick Smith in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles competition.
In our Training Tips series, Cabrera provides an insight into her practice routines …
I like to practice in the morning. I’m very much a morning person, but to be honest, any time of the day is fine.
Usually, I like to do a big session in the morning and then more specifics or match play in the afternoon. But I don’t do that every day, it just depends fitness wise what I have on as well. I usually mix it up between one or two sessions a day.
I struggle on the Wattbike. That’s my least favourite thing to do.
I love target work and specific stuff like that. That’s what I grew up doing, so I really enjoy that.
I got the call up during the Brisbane International to hit with Camila Giorgi when I was younger and that was fun.
Not really. Whenever I get the opportunity to hit with a big-name player, I think it’s super exciting. Obviously, you do get nervous because you want to hit well, but it’s good to see how your game compares to theirs.
There’s two. I’d love to hit with Justine Henin, she is one of my favourite players, and I also want to play Victoria Azarenka one day, as she is someone who I looked up to when I was younger.
I would work on my backhand down the line.
Consistency pays off and with how hard it is to travel and be alone on the road, it means you can get through anything. Tennis has helped me become more resilient for the challenges I’ve faced in my life.
Don’t compare yourself to anyone else’s journey. Just do the little things right, never stop enjoying it and make sure you always be grateful.
