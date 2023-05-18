Lifelong tennis player Judy Curran was struck by a fish, which fell from the sky, while competing in Perth.

Perth, Australia, 18 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

What is the strangest thing to ever happen to you on a tennis court?

Cottesloe Tennis Club member Judy Curran has arguably the most random tale to tell.

Curran, who turns 88 next month, was hit by a fish (yes, a fish!) mid-match last week.

“We were just finishing a set at around 11 o’clock last Tuesday morning when I heard a bit of commotion and next thing I know, I got hit by a fish,” Curran told tennis.com.au.

“It landed on my right cheek. It didn’t really hurt, but it did give me a bit of a fright.”

Curran, who admits she was in disbelief when she realised what had happened, believes the fish was dropped from the sky by a bird.

Fellow club members reported seeing an osprey at the time being chased by Australian ravens above the Cottesloe courts, which are located close to Perth’s picturesque Cottesloe Beach.

“It’s certainly not something that happens every day,” laughed Curran, who has been a member at the club for close to four decades.

Despite the interruption, which left Curran covered “with a little bit of blood”, she finished her match.

Curran believes the fish may have been swooped that morning from a local fisherman’s basket.

So Curran took the fish, a tailor measuring 32 centimetres in length and weighing about 1.5 kilograms, home and ate it for dinner.

“It was absolutely delicious,” she said.

Since the incident, Curran has become quite the local celebrity. She has appeared on the front page of The POST newspaper and been interviewed about her experience on ABC Perth radio.

“In my octogenarian years I’ve never been on the radio before. I’ve never even called up talkback radio,” Curran said. “So, it has been a bit overwhelming.”

But the flying fish has not deterred Curran from stepping back on court.

The lifelong tennis player, who says she most enjoys the camaraderie and social aspect of the sport, is still competing multiple times a week.

“I try not to play on consecutive days and three sets is my limit now,” she said. “But I still love it.”

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!