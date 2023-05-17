Nineteen tennis clubs across Victoria will host Australian Open 2024 ballkid level one trials in coming weeks.

Melbourne, Australia, 17 May 2023 | tennis.com.au

More than a thousand kids aged 12 to 15 will participate in extensive trials over the coming weeks, aiming for selection as an official Australian Open ballkid for 2024.

While the world watches the best players in action at the Australian Open, the other on-court heroes are the amazing AO ballkids who display their dazzling skills to thousands of fans in the stands, and millions watching the broadcast around the world.

As well as providing exceptional service to the players, and keeping the action moving, ballkids often end up in the spotlight when a classic catch, insect invasion, or accidental injury goes viral.

Level one trials will be held at 19 tennis clubs across Victoria during May and June, followed by level two trials for returning and successful level one ballkids on 8-9 July.

First Nations ballkid trials will be conducted at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin from 10-13 August.

The final AO 2024 squad of around 400 ballkids will complete five on-court training sessions and an official induction and orientation day, where they will learn about the tournament and the important role they play.

Training includes drills to develop ball handling skills, rolling with precision, and anticipating players’ needs. The final step is perfecting the march on and off court.

On-court skills are mastered at the Blind and Low Vision Championships, Australian Wheelchair Tennis Nationals, Premier League, and December Showdown events in November and December.

Many Australian Open ballkids have gone on to become sporting stars in their own right, including St Kilda Football Club’s Jack Billings, Carlton’s Darcy Vescio and more recently, North Melbourne’s Blake Drury.

Australian Open 2024 ballkid level one trials Location Date and time Gladeswood Reserve Tennis Club 19 May 2023 at 7.30pm Traralgon Tennis Association 20 May 2023 at 11am Port Fairy Tennis Club 20 May 2023 at 11am Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre 27 May 2023 at 12.30pm Eley Park Tennis Club 20 May 2023 at 4.30pm

20 May 2023 at 6pm Tally Ho Tennis Club 21 May 2023 at 2pm

26 May 2023 at 7pm Kilmore Tennis Club 21 May 2023 at 9am Knox City Tennis Club 21 May 2023 at 11am

21 May 2023 at 12.30pm Bendigo Regional Tennis Club 24 May 2023 at 5pm

31 May 2023 at 5pm Rochester Lawn Tennis Club 25 May 2023 at 4pm Noble Community Tennis Club 25 May 2023 at 7pm Sale Tennis Club 27 May 2023 at 10am Altona Tennis Club 28 May 2023 at 1.30pm

28 May 2023 at 3.30pm Sacred Heart/St Andrews Tennis Club Mildura 28 May 2023 at 9am Highton Tennis Club 4 June 2023 at 10am Upwey South Tennis Club 4 June 2023 at 10am

4 June 2023 at 11.30am Bundoora Tennis Club 4 June 2023 at 3pm Haven Tennis Club 4 June 2023 at 11am East Camberwell Tennis Club 4 June 2023 at 12pm

4 June 2023 at 1.30pm

> LEARN MORE: How to join the Australian Open ballkid squad

