Melbourne, Australia, 11 May 2023 | tennis.com.au

Tennis Australia was named a Gold Sporting Organisation at the 2023 Australian Pride in Sport Awards.

The Australian Pride in Sport Awards celebrate and acknowledge exceptional efforts in making Australian sport more inclusive of LGBTQ people.

Tennis Australia was recognised as one of the leading organisations across the country, alongside Hockey ACT, Touch Football Australia, Netball Victoria and Macquarie University Sport.

Tennis NSW was named a Silver Sporting Organisation.

The annual awards, which have been running since 2018, were held at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park last night.

Kerry Tavrou, Tennis Australia’s Head of Diversity and Inclusion, received the LGBTQ Ally Award, which was accepted by his colleague Irena Farinacci.

The Australian Open’s AO Pride Day was a finalist in the LGBTQ Inclusion Initiative Award.

“Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do at Tennis and welcoming everyone, no matter their nationality, gender, sexuality or ability is something our whole organisation is committed to,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“Thank you to Pride in Sport for this wonderful acknowledgement of Tennis’ achievements. Although we’ve come so far, we also recognise there’s always more to be done, and we will continue to promote inclusion and diversity through the sport and all our events.”

