The winning run of Australia's Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez in Miami has ended in the semifinals.

Miami, USA, 1 April 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The last two Australian contenders at the Miami Open have been eliminated.

Second seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula knocked out Storm Hunter and Belgium’s Elise Mertens in a rain-delayed women’s doubles quarterfinal today.

The American combination, who resumed the match trailing 1-3 in the opening set, finished strongly to record a 6-7(4) 7-5 [10-2] victory.

World No.3 Gauff and world No.5 Pegula maintained that momentum when returning to the court shortly after for a semifinal showdown with Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Gauff and Pegula did have to fight hard though before sealing their spot in the final with a 7-6(5) 7-6(4) triumph.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez had their chances, holding two set points on serve at 6-5 in the opening set and building a 5-3 advantage in the second set. But the second seeds proved why they are one of the world’s best teams, finding answers under pressure to regain control.

This ends career-best runs for both 28-year-old Hunter and 27-year-old Perez at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Aussies in action – Miami

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA) d [6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-7(4) 7-5 [10-2]

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA) d [8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 7-6(5) 7-6(4)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!