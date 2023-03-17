The Australian teams have been named for the World Junior Tennis Finals Asia-Oceania qualifying events.

Australia, 17 March 2023 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s top 14-and-under junior tennis players will compete for a spot in the World Junior Tennis Finals at the Asia/Oceania qualifying events in Malaysia next week.

Australia will field teams of three girls and three boys who will be looking to qualify for the finals in Czech Republic from 7-12 August. In total, 15 countries will compete in the qualifying events with the top four teams earning direct entry into the finals.

“It’s a great achievement to be selected to represent your country, at any level, and especially for our younger players,” Tennis Australia Chief Strategy and Performance Officer Timothy Jolley said.

“To put on the green and gold is an opportunity to compete internationally at the highest level and experience a new competitive environment.

“We wish all players, Renee, Sara, Koharu, Cooper, Nikolas, Taiki and their coaches the best of luck in Malaysia.”

World Junior Tennis (14/u) – Australian teams Girls Boys Renee Alame, 13 (Sydney, NSW) Cooper Kose, 13 (Melbourne, Vic) Sara Nikolic, 13 (Perth, WA) Nikolas Baker, 13 (Melbourne, Vic) Koharu Nishikawa, 13 (Melbourne, Vic) Taiki Takizawa, 12 (Brisbane, Qld) Coach: Jessica Moore Coach: Ben Pyne

“We are really proud of the teams that have been selected; all three girls’ have experience playing in Asia recently helping prepare for the conditions,” Tennis Australia Manager – Tours, Camps and College Rohan Fisher said.

“In addition, Renee recently won her first ever junior ITF event in Malaysia which is an incredible effort for a 13-year-old and Sara Nikolic is the defending 14/u December Showdown champion.

“All three boys have also had recent international tour and competitive experiences, Cooper is the top ranked 2009 birth year junior boy in Australia, and 12-year-old Taiki had a great result in December making the semifinals of the prestigious 12/u Orange Bowl in the US.

“We are hoping the team can play their best, compete their hardest and help Australia qualify for the finals being held later this year.”

World Junior Tennis Asia/Oceania Qualifying – Kuching, Malaysia ITF World Junior Tennis girls’ qualifying: 20-25 March 2023 ITF World Junior Tennis boys’ qualifying: 27 March – 1 April 2023

