Australians Jordan Thompson and Jason Kubler are halted in their third-round matches at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells, USA , 13 March 2023 | Vivienne Christie

Jordan Thompson’s stellar run at the ATP 1000 tournament at Indian Wells has ended, with the Australian falling to Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

Countryman Jason Kubler also exited the prestigious tournament, with No.14 seed Frances Tiafoe a straight-sets winner in their earlier match.

Thompson was aiming to build on a seven-match win streak on American soil, after lifting the trophy at the ATP Challenger in Rome, Georgia, in his previous tournament.

The 28-year-old had also claimed headline-grabbing wins over former top-10 star Gael Monfils and No.2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Californian desert but couldn’t maintain his form against the qualifier.

The determined Tabilo, who at world No.187 is ranked 100 places lower than Thompson, stamped his early authority as he defended a trio of breakpoints in his second service game then broke to take a 4-2 lead.

When the left-hander went on to secure the opening set, Thompson commenced a comeback by taking a 3-0 lead in the second set. But Tabilo refused to surrender, recovering from a 1-4 deficit and saving a set point in the 10th game.

Thompson held three further set points when the match progressed to a tiebreak but grew increasingly frusrated when he was uanble to convert. His 25-year-old was composed by contrast as he closed out victory after an hour and 47 minutes.

Earlier, Jason Kubler was unable to stop the charge of No.16 seed Tiafoe, who struck nine aces and 20 total winners in a 6-3 6-2 victory.

There was better news for Australian Storm Hunter, who combined with Belgium’s Elise Mertens to claim a 7-6(2) 6-3 win over Paola Badosa and Elena Rybakina in the first round of the women’s doubles.

John Peers, competing alongside Brit Dan Evans in the men’s doubles, exited to Michael Venus and Jamie Murray.

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[Q] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 7-6(6)

[14] Frances Tiafoe (USA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 6-2

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men’s singles draw

Women’s doubles, first round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Paula Badosa (ESP)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 7-6(2) 6-3

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women’s doubles draw



Men’s doubles, second round

Jamie Murray (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL) d John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) 3-6 7-6(3) [10-6]

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, second round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Danielle Collins (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA)

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, second round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)/Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

