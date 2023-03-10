Jaimee Fourlis: “Every moment counts”
In our ‘Training tips’ series, Jaimee Fourlis explains why "quality over quantity" is important on the practice court.
Melbourne, Australia, 10 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Resilience is reaping rewards for rising Australian Jaimee Fourlis. The 23-year-old from Melbourne has overcome major injury setbacks to sit at world No.152 and is proud to now be inspiring others.
Fourlis, who was an Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles finalist and won her eighth career ITF singles title last month, shares an insight into her practice routines and important career lessons in our Training tips series …
Fourlis: A lot (laughs). Sometimes I’ll do two hours in the morning and then an hour in the afternoon if we’re working on specifics. Sometimes I’ll do some longer two-and-a-half or three-hour sessions. I do play a lot of three-set matches, so it is good for me to practice playing that long.
I think everyone likes to practice at midday so that you are able to sleep in. But if not, I don’t mind an 8am practice. In the moment you hate it, but it’s something I’m used to and been doing since I was really young.
I’d have to say coming to the net. Anytime I’m doing volleys, smashes or drive volleys, that’s probably my favourite.
Anytime I have to run side-to-side is my least favourite, but it is part of my game a lot, so I have to do it a lot and I’ve learned to love it.
I’m pretty routine based as a person, so I like to know what I’m doing. My coach also likes to do the same thing, so I’m pretty happy with that.
I think that is really important. Over the past two years I’ve really prioritised recovery a lot and that’s helped me. I’ve been making sure I don’t over do it. Recovery is always key. It’s a cliché thing to say, but it’s so true.
Yeah. Sometimes when you’re in the gym you’ll watch what other people are doing. But then sometimes I’m in my own little bubble and just worrying about myself.
I practice a lot with the girls who live in Melbourne – Dash (Saville), Storm (Hunter), Ellen (Perez), Sam (Stosur) and Maddy (Inglis) too. I’m pretty lucky that I have a lot of boys my age or older than me that I can ask to hit with, and they’ll say yes too.
It probably would have been Sam (Stosur). Anytime I step on court with a player like Sam, Ash (Barty) or Dasha (Saville) I get pretty nervous, because I don’t want them to have a bad practice. I always try to do everything right to make them have a good practice.
Really anytime I’ve got to hit with Ash (Barty). I got to practice with her before she started playing again. That was unreal and a highlight for me.
I think Iga (Swiatek), that would be really cool. I got to share a court with her at this year’s Australian Open, before we got kicked off. That’s the closest I’ve got to practice with her.
Serena (Williams). I’d love to have the opportunity to play against her or hit with her. I’ve watched her from afar, to hit with her would be a highlight.
Every moment counts and quality is better than quantity. One hour of good practice is better than three hours of terrible practice. That’s what I’ve learned along the way and really tried to emphasise the past two to three years. I think it’s going okay for me.
Reflex volleys.
Read more in our Training Tips series:
> Aleksandar Vukic
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!