Monterrey, Mexico, 5 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Kimberly Birrell has advanced to her second career WTA doubles final – and first in more than seven years.

The 24-year-old from the Gold Coast and Mexican partner Fernanda Contreras Gomez are through to the doubles final at a WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey.

The wildcard pairing sealed their progression with a comprehensive 6-4 6-1 semifinal victory today against China’s Han Xinyun and Lidziya Marozava of Belarus.

Birrell is currently ranked world No.360 in doubles but is projected to skyrocket more than 150 places to a new career-high next week.

Her only previous WTA doubles final appearance was as a 17-year-old wildcard alongside Jarmila Wolfe (nee Gajdosova) at the Hobart International in January 2016.

It continues a dazzling start to the 2023 season for Birrell, who has soared to a career-high world No.116 in singles and reached her first WTA-level singles quarterfinal last week.

Birrell and world No.143 Contreras Gomez face Colombian combination, world No.200 Yuliana Lizarazo and world No.274 Maria Paulina Perez Garcia, in the final. All four players are aiming to win a first WTA title.

Aussies in action – Monterrey

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) d Han Xinyun (CHN)/Lidziya Marozava 6-4 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, final

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) v Yuliana Lizarazo (COL)/Maria Paulina Perez Garcia (COL)

Austin, USA

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have powered into the doubles final at a WTA 250 tournament in Austin.

The top-seeded duo recorded a 6-3 6-2 victory against another Australian-American combination, Olivia Tjandramulia and Ingrid Neel, in the semifinals.

This propels world No.18 Perez into her 14th career WTA final and first this season.

The 27-year-old from New South Wales is hoping to claim a sixth WTA doubles title and second alongside Melichar-Martinez.

Their final opponent is yet to be decided. Second seeds Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi clash with third seeds, Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, in the other semifinal later today.

Aussies in action – Austin

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, final

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

