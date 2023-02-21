Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Melbourne, Australia, 21 February 2023 | tennis.com.au

More than 1.2 million people attended events across this year’s Australian Summer of Tennis.

Thanks to all patrons who completed a survey while at one of these events, your feedback provides valuable insights.

Congratulations to all of the lucky patron survey competition winners, who are listed below:

Event Prize Winner
United Cup Two tickets to 2024 final Cristy
Adelaide International Two tickets to 2024 final Wendy
Hobart International Two tickets to 2024 final Roxie Holden
Australian Open Two tickets to 2024 final Wulan Musca
Australian Open Tennis racquet and can of balls Josh Katajala
Australian Open AO merchandise hamper Emiliana Guerra
Australian Open $100 gift card Jennise Chow
Australian Open premium experience Semifinal package for two Adriana Brusi
Kids Tennis Day Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023 Ting Wang
Kids Tennis Day Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023 Cayla
Kids Tennis Day Four tickets to Family fun day at AO 2023 Vanessa Korfiatis

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun! 

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2023 Tennis Australia