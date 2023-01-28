Charlie Meadows and Macy Peterson have been named the top ballkids at Australian Open 2023.

Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2023 | tennis.com.au

Charlie Meadows (Melbourne, Vic) and Macy Peterson (Cape Paterson, Vic) have been named the top ballkids of Australian Open 2023.

On the last Friday of each tournament the ballkid squads for the finals are named, with selection based on merit and as a reward for outstanding leadership and performance throughout the tournament.

Both Macy and Charlie have earned their place in the men’s and women’s final ballkid squads this weekend.

“This is insane and unbelievable. I was shaking, my hands and legs, everything was shaking, it doesn’t feel real,” final-year ballkid, 16-year-old Macy Peterson said.

“It means a lot for me to be top gun, I’ve done this for four years and wish I could come back, it’s such a good community and an experience of a lifetime.”

“Over the years, you really learn the effort and energy it takes to be a top ballkid, so this means a lot to me. I’m absolutely thrilled and really excited about getting to experience both finals. I’m going to relish the opportunity,” three-time ballkid and 15-year-old Charlie Meadows said.

“From a record number of 394 ballkids, including 13 ballkids from our inaugural First Nations program, we awarded our top ballkids as the best-of-the-best at our annual ballkid party. Each year our dedicated team of kids, led by our 21 Ballkid Leaders, goes above and beyond to ensure a smooth running of the tournament,” Australian Open Ballkids Manager Lorey Bentley said.

“I would like to congratulate Macy and Charlie on being recognised as this year’s top ballkids.

“This award is a testament to their leadership, integrity and commitment to the program.”

Applications to be part of the Australian Open 2024 Ballkid Program are open now at tennis.com.au/ballkids.

Some of the world’s best tennis players, including Roger Federer, and Australia’s own Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt, were ballkids before joining the professional ranks.

