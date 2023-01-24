The winner of an ultimate Australian Open 2023 finals experience, the major prize in the Australian Tennis Foundation lottery, has been revealed.

Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2023 | tennis.com.au

Thank you to everyone who entered the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) lottery to win the ultimate Australian Open 2023 finals package.

Bill from New South Wales (ticket number 815903) is the lucky winner. He has chosen the men’s singles final for his ultimate finals experience, which includes airfares, accommodation, pre-match hospitality, a personalised tour of the Melbourne Park precinct, and an exclusive opportunity to attend the champion’s photoshoot the next day.

Even if you are not our lucky winner this year, all entries have still supported a great cause in the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The proceeds from the ATF lottery will inspire brighter futures for disadvantaged youth through tennis and will also support flood-affected communities across the country.

