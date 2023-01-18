Aussie Alexei Popyrin has continued the impressive runs of local wildcards at Australian Open 2023, winning a four-hour battle in the opening round.

Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin’s earliest Australian Open memory is watching in awe from the stands as Lleyton Hewitt played Marcos Baghdatis in a late-night battle. The then seven-year-old dreamed of one day emulating his heroes.

Now, 15 years later, Popyrin did exactly that.

Popyrin recorded a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 6-1 victory against former world No.1-ranked junior Tseng Chun-Hsin in a late-night battle of his own at John Cain Arena.

Their gruelling four-hour and 26-minute encounter, the longest of Popyrin’s career, finished at 2.02am local time.

“I’m exhausted. That was a physical battle and a mental battle too,” an emotional Popyrin said.

“I’ve never played a match this late. I’ve never played a match this long.”

Popyrin’s fighting spirit mirrored former world No.1 Hewitt throughout the intense battle.

The 23-year-old wildcard was staring down a two-set deficit, but bravely saved four set points in the 10th game of the second set and went on to level the match at one-set apiece.

There was only a single break of serve across the first four sets, secured by world No.115 Tseng in the opening set.

Popyrin kept persevering and finally, on his 13th opportunity, he earned his first break early in the deciding set and built a 3-0 lead.

With both players beginning to feel the physical affects of their gruelling encounter, the spirited Popyrin took control to serve out a memorable victory.

He finished the match with 31 aces and 89 winners in total.

A late night finish but Alexei Popyrin gets it done in five-sets. #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/ot3cKU2iGf — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2023

Popyrin’s efforts set up a second-round showdown with eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

Earlier today, world No.24 Alex de Minaur recorded a commanding first-round victory to begin his Australian Open 2023 campaign in style.

> READ: De Minaur dominates in first-round win

But unfortunately, Chris O’Connell and Jordan Thompson both lost their opening-round matches in four sets.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell’s first-round encounters were all interrupted by rain and were rescheduled for day three.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Yu Hsiou Hsu (TPE) 6-2 6-2 6-3

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Chun-Hsin Tseng (TPE) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 6-1

Jenson Brooksby (USA) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-2

J.J. Wolf (USA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-5

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [31] Kaia Kanepi (EST) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1

Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) d [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-0 6-4



> READ: Birrell scores emotional comeback victory

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-1 6-2 4-2 to finish

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [Q] Brandon Holt (USA) 4-6 6-1 2-4 to finish

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-6 to finish

Men’s singles, second round

[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[WC] John Millman (AUS) v [7] Daniil Medvedev

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [8] Taylor Fritz (USA)

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [18] Karen Khachanov

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> READ: Australian Open doubles draws revealed

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!