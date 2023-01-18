Thanasi Kokkinakis has eliminated world No.57 Fabio Fognini to make a winning start to his Australian Open 2023 campaign.

Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

A year after lighting up Melbourne Park with a title-winning run in doubles, Thanasi Kokkinakis is starring on the singles court.

The fan favourite made a commanding start to his Australian Open 2023 singles campaign, completing a 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory against 35-year-old Italian veteran Fabio Fognini today.

Fognini is a former world No.9, who has advanced to the Australian Open fourth round on four occasions, but it was 26-year-old Kokkinakis who shone brightest in their first-round clash.

The world No.159 resumed the rain-delayed match leading 6-1 6-2 4-2, with Fognini serving at 15-40.

Kokkinakis only needed to play six points, winning five of them, to close out a comfortable victory.

“That was some match, I don’t think I’ve experienced anything like that,” Kokkinakis said.

This equals Kokkinakis’ career-best result in an Australian Open singles draw, matching his second-round appearances in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

To progress further, Kokkinakis will need to beat former world No.1 Andy Murray in the second round.

“I’m pretty hungry for tomorrow, we’ll see how it goes,” Kokkinakis said.

“Andy is a hell of a player, has been for many, many years now.”

Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, upset AO 2022 semifinalist and No.13 seed Matteo Berrettini in a five-set thriller yesterday. The 35-year-old Murray sensationally saved a match point in their four-hour and 49-minute battle.

World No.66 Murray owns a winning record against Kokkinakis, beating him in straight sets during the Davis Cup semifinals in 2015.

Earlier today, Max Purcell bowed out in his rain-delayed first-round match with Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori. The 24-year-old Australian qualifier had six set points in a fourth-set tiebreak, but was unable to convert.

Aleksandar Vukic also lost his opening-round match, exiting in five sets against American Brandon Holt.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-1 6-2 6-2

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [Q] Max Purcell (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(11)

[Q] Brandon Holt (USA) d [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 1-6 6-3 3-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Andy Murray (GBR)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[WC] John Millman (AUS) v [7] Daniil Medvedev

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [18] Karen Khachanov

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> READ: Australian Open doubles draws revealed

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!