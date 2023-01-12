Three Australians - Aleksandar Vukic, Max Purcell and Tristan Schoolkate - have advanced to the final round in the AO 2023 men's qualifying singles competition.

Melbourne, Australia, 12 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Aleksandar Vukic returns to the setting of his biggest career win today.

The 26-year-old from Sydney is scheduled to play his final-round match in the Australian Open 2023 men’s qualifying competition at Melbourne Park’s Court 3.

Vukic recorded his maiden Grand Slam main-draw victory on that very court last summer, beating then world No.33 Lloyd Harris of South Africa in a four-set opening-round battle at AO 2022.

“I hit on Court 3 the other day and I had goosebumps remembering the match I played there,” Vukic said. “I only have good memories.”

The world No.129 is hoping to create more special memories today by qualifying at his home Slam for a first time.

“We only have this event once a year, and what an event it is,” said Vukic, who made Australian Open main-draw appearances in 2021 and 2022 as a wildcard.

“Us Aussies we’re on the road for a long time, so it’s so nice to be back home. We give it 110 per cent, as you can see from the results in qualifying.”

The Australian Open 2023 qualifying competition concludes today, with three Aussie men remaining in contention to earn a coveted main-draw spot. This matches the most to reach this stage in the past 25 years.

Aussies in action:

Max Purcell (AUS) v [22] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Men’s qualifying singles, final round, Court 7, first match (from 10am)

Purcell is attempting to qualify at the Australian Open for a second time – and for the first time since 2020. The 24-year-old from Sydney, who is a two-time AO doubles finalist, is determined to make his mark in singles this season. Standing in the world No.204’s way of a main-draw place is a 21-year-old Italian. World No.134 Arnaldi, who saved a match point in a three-set victory against Aussie Alex Bolt yesterday, is competing in his first Australian Open and trying to qualify at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [9] Michael Mmoh (USA)

Men’s qualifying singles, final round, Court 3, third match (not before 1pm)

Vukic is the top-ranked local contender in the Australian Open 2023 men’s qualifying singles draw and has been confidently flying the Aussie flag. The world No.129 has not dropped a set this week, but faces a big test today against an in-form American. The 25-year-old Mmoh finished the 2022 season strongly, with three ATP Challenger finals appearances helping him record his highest year-end ranking in four years. The world No.109 is hoping to make his fifth AO main-draw appearance.

Head-to-head record: Mmoh leads 1-0

Last meeting: Mmoh won 6-4 6-4 (Las Vegas, October 2021)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Men’s qualifying singles, final round, Court 8, fourth match

Schoolkate has won two three-set battles to reach the final round in a Grand Slam qualifying draw for the first time. “I’m going to give it my all and hopefully I can go one more,” said the 21-year-old from Perth. The world No.365-ranked wildcard, who scored his first top-150 win yesterday, faces an experienced opponent in Struff. The 32-year-old German is currently ranked No.167, but has been as high as world No.29 and is looking to make a ninth Australian Open main-draw appearance.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

