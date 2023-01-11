Melbourne, Australia, 11 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Five Australians have advanced to the second round in the Australian Open 2023 women’s qualifying singles competition.

This is only the fifth time this has happened in an Australian Open women’s qualifying singles draw in the past 30 years.

Priscilla Hon and Zoe Hives are leading the Aussie charge, alongside wildcards Destanee Aiava, Astra Sharma and Ellen Perez.

All play their second-round matches at Melbourne Park today.

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world’s top-ranked players compete in practice matches while at Melbourne Park.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2023 tickets

Aussies in action:

[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Arianne Hartono (NED)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, 1573 Arena, first match (from 10am AEDT)

Aiava, a 22-year-old wildcard, made a promising start to her qualifying quest, scoring a first Grand Slam-level win in three years. After battling off-court struggles in the past year, the big-hitting world No.325 is embracing the opportunity to compete in her “favourite tournament”. Her second-round opponent, 26-year-old Hartono, is aiming to qualify at the Australian Open for a second consecutive year. World No.237 Hartono eliminated 19th seed Ylena In-Albon in the first round.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Zoe Hives (AUS) v Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Kia Arena, second match

At world No.770, Hives is the lowest-ranked player in this year’s women’s qualifying singles draw. Yet the 26-year-old Victorian is proving she can challenge the world’s best. After two years sidelined with illness, Hives qualified at Wimbledon in her return last season. To achieve the same feat at her home Grand Slam, Hives must overcome a highly rated Andorran teen in the second round. The 17-year-old Jimenez Kasintseva is ranked No.184 and won the Australian Open 2020 girls’ singles title.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> READ: Zoe Hives – “It’s been a pretty long journey”

[WC] Ellen Perez (AUS) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 8, third match

Perez is one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players but her focus is purely on singles this week. The 27-year-old wildcard, who has a singles ranking of No.362, yesterday scored her first Australian Open singles win in six years. Perez is now aiming to progress to the final qualifying round for the first time. Standing in her way is Bouzas Maneiro, a 20-year-old Spaniard contesting Grand Slam qualifying for the first time and currently ranked at a career-high world No.183.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 women’s qualifying singles draw

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Katherine Sebov (CAN)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 3, fourth match

Hon is the highest-ranked Aussie in the qualifying draw. The world No.169 scored a three-set win yesterday and now faces a 24-year-old Canadian. Sebov, the world No.191, upset second seed and recent Adelaide International finalist Linda Noskova in the opening round. Hon, also 24, is taking a pressure-free approach to her qualifying campaign. “I’ve made a plan to just enjoy it,” she said. Hon is hoping to advance to the final qualifying round at her home Grand Slam for the second time – and first time since 2018.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 qualifying day three schedule

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [20] Simona Waltert (SUI)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 8, fourth match

Sharma has her sights set on making a fifth consecutive Australian Open main-draw appearance. To get there, the 27-year-old from Perth will need to defeat world No.129 Waltert. The 22-year-old Swiss player is aiming to get past the second round in a Grand Slam qualifying draw for the first time in her career. Sharma, a former world No.84 who is currently ranked No.224, will be hoping her edge in experience can provide a valuable advantage in this match.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> READ: Aussie men shining in AO 2023 qualifying

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!