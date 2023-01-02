Alexei Popyrin has scored the biggest win of his career, beating second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Adelaide International opening round.

Adelaide, Australia, 2 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin has stunned world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Adelaide International.

The Australian qualifier posted a 6-4 7-6(5) victory against the second-seeded Canadian in first-round action today at The Drive.

World No.120 Popyrin fired 11 aces in the one-hour and 54-minute encounter.

“I’m pretty happy, it’s obviously an unbelievable feeling,” Popyrin said.

“I had a really, really tough season last year and to come out after qualifying and to beat a player of his quality just showed the work I did in the off-season is paying off already.”

Another Adelaide upset! Popyrin finishes off Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 to score his third career top 10 win.#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/Y2ZYzdxACZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 2, 2023

This improves 23-year-old Popyrin’s career win-loss record against top 10-ranked opponents to 3-9. Both of his previous top-10 wins had come via retirement.

The news wasn’t so good today for Aussie hopes Chris O’Connell and Jordan Thompson, with both exiting in the first round.

The Adelaide International, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event, is held at The Drive. It forms part of a two-week Adelaide Festival of Tennis, which concludes on 14 January.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Adelaide

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [2] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 7-6(5)

Quentin Halys (FRA) d [WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) d [WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Women’s doubles, first round

Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) d [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [7] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Men’s singles, second round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)



> VIEW: Full Adelaide International men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [Q] Claire Liu (USA)

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [Q] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> VIEW: Full Adelaide International women’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

[8] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi(PAK) v Bye

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

[WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Ariel Behar (URU)

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)/Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Women’s doubles, second round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

