Australians Alexei Popyrin and Rinky Hijikata have earned main-draw spots at this week's Adelaide International ATP 250 tournament.

Adelaide, Australia, 1 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Two Australian players – Alexei Popyrin and Rinky Hijikata – have completed successful Adelaide International qualifying campaigns.

Popyrin booked his main-draw spot with a hard-fought 6-4 3-6 7-5 victory against China’s Wu Yibing at The Drive today. The 23-year-old Aussie fired 15 aces in the two-hour and 22-minute battle.

While 21-year-old Hijikata overcame experienced compatriot James Duckworth in an all-Aussie showdown, posting a 7-5 6-4 win to qualify at a tour-level event for the third time in his career.

Popyrin now faces world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening round, while Hijikata has been drawn against world No.18 Denis Shapovalov.

World No.120 Popyrin features on tomorrow’s schedule, alongside fellow Aussies Jordan Thompson, Chris O’Connell, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jaimee Fourlis.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Birrell and Storm Hunter now turn their attention to doubles after losing their qualifying singles final-round matches today.

The Adelaide International, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event, is held at The Drive. It forms part of a two-week Adelaide Festival of Tennis, which concludes on 14 January.

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Adelaide

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Wu Yibing (CHN) 6-4 3-6 7-5

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d James Duckworth (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[4] Shelby Rogers (USA) d [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-1 6-2

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) d [WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Quentin Halys (FRA)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [7] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

> VIEW: Full Adelaide International men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [Q] Claire Liu (USA)

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [Q] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> VIEW: Full Adelaide International women’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

[8] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi(PAK) v Bye

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

[WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Ariel Behar (URU)

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)/Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Bye

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Bye

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

