Tickets are now on sale for fans to see the world's best players in action at Melbourne Park from 9 January.

Melbourne, Australia, 28 December 2022 | tennis.com.au

Australian Open 2023 will be a three-week extravaganza of tennis and entertainment, with the first bounce of AO qualifying set for Monday 9 January.

While the main draw gets underway on Monday 16 January, throughout the lead-in week fans will have more opportunity than ever before to see their favourite players up-close in practice, as well as follow the stars of the future as they battle it out to qualify for a chance at Grand Slam glory.

“There’s always amazing tennis on offer during AO qualifying and for 2023 we’re amplifying the on-site experience for our fans and giving them a real taste of the AO festival atmosphere as well,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“The competition in qualifying is fierce and it’s an incredible opportunity to see the stars of the future in action.

“In 2019, just a few years ago, I watched Iga Swiatek playing qualies and now she’s dominating as world No.1. Iga was a junior Wimbledon champion and we have more than 20 players in the qualifying field who’ve won junior Grand Slam titles. Although that’s not a guarantee of success in the pro game, it is a good indication of the talent to watch. Some of the names to follow in 2023 include recent AO junior champions Clara Tauson, Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Petra Marcinko and Harold Mayot.

“Qualies is also where you’ll see big-name players making their comebacks after injuries. There will be three former AO semifinalists in action this year, Fernando Verdasco – who could forget his memorable five-set thriller against Rafa Nadal in 2009, fan favourite Eugenie Bouchard who reached the semifinals in 2014 and quarterfinals in 2015, and American Coco Vandeweghe, who made it to the semifinals in 2017.

“Fans can also get up close and watch the top players in practice as they prepare for the AO, as well as daily practice matches.”

Tickets from Monday 9 to Thursday 12 January 2023, are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2023 tickets

The busy AO lead-in week schedule includes all 224 qualifying matches, open practice sessions and culminates in the incredibly popular Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates, which is back bigger and better than ever after a two-year hiatus.

Kids Tennis Day will again feature activities and entertainment for kids of all ages across the site. In the morning there will be an Arena Spectacular at Rod Laver Arena, where kids and adults alike will be wowed by awe-inspiring performance of acrobatics, dance, an array of awesome circus talent, alongside some of the world’s best players who will join in the fun.

Tickets for Kids Tennis Day, including the Arena Spectacular, are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Ground pass tickets (not including the RLA Spectacular) are $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

Access to the AO Ballpark can be booked at no extra charge when purchasing tickets to ensure a great experience for kids of all ages.

Tickets are on sale at ausopen.com/welcomeweek

