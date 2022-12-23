A new partnership between Tennis Australia and Deadly Choices encourages First Nations People to partake in an annual health check.

Tennis Australia has collaborated with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander preventative health care program Deadly Choices to promote healthy choices and connect communities with tennis around Australia.

The partnership is focused on promoting healthy choices and encourages First Nations People to partake in an annual health check.

All participants who get their annual health check will receive a specially designed AO/Deadly Choices shirt by Bitja – Dixon Patten. They will also go in the draw to win an ultimate Australian Open experience on First Nations Day (Wednesday 18 January) including flights and accommodation, a meet and greet with tennis legends, an on-court hit, and Rod Laver Arena night session tickets.

First Nations Day will also have specific activities designed by and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people including music, live art, dance and storytelling. Further information on First Nations Day will be made available in January.

“We are thrilled to be able to connect with the incredible team at Deadly Choices to promote healthy choices leading in, and during the AO,” Tennis Australia Head of Inclusion and Diversity Kerry Tavrou said.

“The AO is proud to be able to acknowledge, recognise and celebrate First Nations people around the country, and we hope through this opportunity more people can learn about our sport and feel more connected to tennis.

“It’s also great that we will be able to provide an ultimate experience on First Nations Day for winners of the Deadly Choices AO competition.”

The program will further be supported and promoted by Deadly Choices longstanding partner the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS), to deliver education programs and health promotion initiatives across the Melbourne area, coupled with health and education networks across wider Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory.

“Tennis Australia’s commitment to community through the Australian Open health initiative will make an indelible mark where it’s needed most,” confirmed VAHS CEO Michael Graham.

“The new Australian Open Deadly Choices incentive shirts will prove popular in our clinics that service the wider Melbourne area, and likewise I’m sure in clinics right across Australia, which in essence means healthier, happier families and communities.

“They’re a great representation of the local artwork designed by Aboriginal artist Dixon Patten which now aligns itself to community members across Australia making Deadly Choices.

“We’re looking forward to working with Deadly Choices and Tennis Australia to ensure a culturally significant occasion on First Nations Day which will be appreciated by the global audience in attendance on Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country at Melbourne Park and around the world.”

Similarly, Deadly Choices is excited to see how its first venture into the sport of tennis will resonate among communities as a way of appropriately engaging them towards optimal health care.

“We’ve seen how successful our partnerships with AFL and NRL clubs have been, so with our first venture into tennis through Tennis Australia and the Australian Open, we’re optimistic that expansion into other sports will also provide the perfect vehicle to enhance continued delivery of positive health messaging into Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” said Deadly Choices General Manager Dallas Leon.

“This is a very timely and momentous addition to our partnerships portfolio. Through the support Tennis Australia, we’ll continue to educate youth about the importance of taking a preventative approach to their health and living healthy lifestyles through the sport of tennis.

“The ongoing implementation of Deadly Choices as a preventive health program supports communities and the national focus to improve health outcomes, so we are extremely excited about the partnership.”

