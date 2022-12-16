Tennis Australia Chair re-elected to 2025
Jayne Hrdlicka has been re-elected for a third term as Tennis Australia Chair.
Melbourne, Australia, 16 December 2022 | tennis.com.au
Tennis Australia Chair Jayne Hrdlicka has been re-elected for a third term until 2025.
Ms Hrdlicka was appointed to the Tennis Australia Board in 2016 and elected the organisation’s first female Chair in October 2017. She holds a unique combination of executive and advisory experience with leadership roles in FMCG, tourism, retail and technology-orientated businesses and she was appointed the CEO of Virgin Australia in 2020.
“It is an absolute privilege to continue to lead our organisation as we work to deliver a powerful vision for our sport. The unity that we have shown over a tough couple of years across the sport has served us well and stems from our shared passionate purpose to grow grassroots tennis,” Ms Hrdlicka told Members at the Tennis Australia AGM in Melbourne this week.
Some of the recent highlights included:
“This year we planted the seeds to ensure our participation growth during the pandemic continues well into the future. This growth in people playing tennis drives more engagement in the sport, drives more homegrown professionals and enables the Australian Open to grow from strength to strength,” Ms Hrdlicka explained.
Board Directors Elizabeth Minogue and Graham Bradley AM were also returned. The Tennis Australia Board is:
