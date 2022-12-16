An amazing opportunity to attend an Australian Open 2023 final is the prize on offer in the Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery.

Melbourne, Australia, 16 December 2022 | tennis.com.au

The ultimate Australian Open 2023 finals experience is up for grabs for tennis fans who purchase a ticket to the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) Lottery, in support of the charity’s mission to inspire brighter futures for disadvantaged young people.

The charitable arm of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open released 5000 tickets today at $20 each — or participants can take advantage of the new three-tickets-for-$50 offer — in the second iteration of the lottery.

> BUY NOW: ATF Lottery tickets

One lucky winner will be drawn at 4:30pm on 23 January, receiving two premium tickets to their choice of the women’s final on 28 January or the men’s final on 29 January 2023.

In addition, they will receive airfares to Melbourne from their nearest state capital, two nights’ accommodation at the Westin hotel including breakfast, pre-match hospitality, a personalised tour of the Melbourne Park precinct and the opportunity to attend the exclusive champion’s photoshoot the next day.

“This is the ultimate prize for tennis fans who want to experience the very best of what the Australian Open has to offer,” ATF Executive Director Vicki Reid said.

“People have a one-in-5000 chance of winning, which are fantastic odds — but the real value of this lottery is knowing that you are putting smiles on the faces of disadvantaged children through programs delivered by the ATF.”

The ATF aims to inspire brighter futures for disadvantaged children and young people, using tennis as a vehicle to reduce disadvantage and increase social cohesion.

“In 2022, we were proud to introduce several new initiatives to propel this mission,” Reid said.

“Our Brighter Days initiative that was launched in August, aims to provide relief from challenging life circumstances for young people and their families through fun, engaging tennis and social activities at flagship tennis facilities across the country.

“We are privileged to have teamed up with aligned charities to provide this opportunity to more than 40 children and families across two family days so far.”

> LEARN MORE: About the Australian Tennis Foundation

The Australian Tennis Foundation has also partnered with Tennis NT and Wanta Aboriginal Corporation in the Northern Territory to bring tennis to nine remote communities across the Central Desert as part of the Jintangka Kamparru (Forward Together) program to help increase health and wellbeing of First Nations children and young people.

“Programs are delivered through the existing Wanta Sports Academy by locally based staff, and resources and training are translated and delivered in local language, which is a first for programs like this in the Northern Territory,” Reid said.

“This program enables kids in remote communities to experience tennis with cultural sensitivity, providing pathways to continue playing and ultimately take part in the National Indigenous Championships.”

The Rally as One tour once again visited natural disaster affected communities across Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales to boost community spirits and will continue into 2023.

“Thanks to the generosity of tennis lovers and their support of the Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery, these initiatives will continue to support disadvantaged children and communities for years to come,” Reid said.

Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!