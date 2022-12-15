Aimee Jin, of New South Wales, has secured her place in the 12/u Australian Invitational Masters girls' singles semifinals at this week's December Showdown.

Melbourne, Australia, 15 December 2022 | Darren Parkin

The semifinals are set in the 12/u Australian Invitational Masters, which are being played during the December Showdown at Melbourne Park this week.

Aimee Jin held her nerve to claim a 6-1 3-6 [10-4] victory against Victorian Pauline Ma in the quarterfinals.

The 11-year-old from New South Wales was proud of her ability to withstand the pressure from Ma and find her way through the contest.

“I was pretty nervous, especially at the end of that second set,” she said. “I just refocused. I’ve played a few of those match tiebreaks before.”

Jin is trying not to be overawed by the enormity of Melbourne Park in her first December Showdown appearance.

“It’s very big,” she said with a laugh.

“It’s easy to get lost here but it’s really cool to be playing.”

Jin is hoping to one day emulate the stunning feats of world No.1 Iga Swiatek, who dominated the WTA Tour in 2022.

“I’d love to play like Iga, that would be a dream,” she said.

The fourth-seeded Jin will face second seed Emilie Chen, also New South Wales, in the semifinals.

The other girls’ singles semifinal sees No.1 seed Vesna Marinkov (NSW) take on sixth seed Tori Russell from Queensland.

In boys’ singles action today, Western Australia’s Sehun Park survived a fierce challenge from Queensland’s Arkin Amin-Patel.

The third-seeded Park prevailed 6-4 5-7 [10-6] in their quarterfinal battle.

He joins New South Wales’ Har Abir Sekhon, plus Victorians Jenson Yokota-Ho and Joel Roney in the final four.

12 and under Australian Invitational Masters

TODAY’S RESULTS

Girls’ singles, quarterfinals

[1] Vesna Marinkov (NSW) d [8] Angel Warang (NSW) 6-3 6-0

[2] Emilie Chen (NSW) d Ceressa Jackson (Qld) 7-6(4) 6-1

[4] Aimee Jin (NSW) d Pauline Ma (Vic) 6-1 3-6 [10-4]

[6] Tori Russell (Qld) d [3] Valentyna Rosa (NSW) 3-6 6-0 [10-7]

Boys’ singles, quarterfinals

[1] Har Abir Sekhon (NSW) d Oliver Hancin (Vic) 6-4 6-4

[3] Sehun Park (WA) d [6] Arkin Amin-Patel (Qld) 6-4 5-7 [10-6]

[4] Jenson Yokota-Ho (Vic) d Roman Filipovic (Vic) 6-1 6-0

[8] Joel Roney (Vic) d [2] Raphael Savelli (Vic) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Girls’ singles, semifinals

[1] Vesna Marinkov (NSW) v [6] Tori Russell (Qld)

[2] Emilie Chen (NSW) v [4] Aimee Jin (NSW)

Boys’ singles, semifinals

[1] Har Abir Sekhon (NSW) v [4] Jenson Yokota-Ho (Vic)

[3] Sehun Park (WA) v [8] Joel Roney (Vic)

Girls’ doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Emilie Chen (NSW)/Vesna Marinkov (NSW) v Tori Russell (Qld)/Valenova Tsai (Qld)

Sophia Gregg (NSW)/Aimee Jin (NSW) v Pauline Ma (Vic)/Mia Slatina (NSW)

Suri Suchovsky (NSW)/Angel Warang (NSW) v Ceressa Jackson (Qld)/Jovana Novakovic (WA)

[2] Pavitar Pansi (NSW)/ Valentyna Rosa (NSW) v Claudia Shearwood (WA)/Elise Virr (Qld)

Boys’ doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Arkin Amin-Patel (Qld)/Jake Tyson Spurrell (Qld) v Haydon Fa (Vic)/Jenson Yokota-Ho (Vic)

Oliver Hancin (Vic)/Har Abir Sekhon (NSW) v Tommy Camus (ACT)/Elroi Chiripamberi (WA)

Roman Filipovic (Vic)/Raphael Savelli (Vic) v Lachlan Rye (Qld)/Alec Tasovac (WA)

[2] Sehun Park (WA)/Joel Roney (Vic) v Boaz Fong (NSW)/Jonathan Shao (NSW)

The December Showdown, with more than 150 of Australia’s most promising junior athletes competing for national titles, continues at Melbourne Park until 17 December. Entry is free for spectators.

