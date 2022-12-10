Max Purcell is one of seven players in contention to win the prestigious Newcombe Medal at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Melbourne, Australia, 10 December 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Max Purcell is nominated for the coveted Newcombe Medal for the first time.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an exceptional 2022 season on the doubles court, advancing to two Grand Slam finals.

After recording a runner-up finish at the Australian Open alongside Matt Ebden, the Aussie combination went one better to claim the doubles crown at Wimbledon.

Purcell’s first Grand Slam title proved an historic run, with the duo becoming the first champions in the tournament’s grand history to save match points in multiple matches.

Earlier in the season, Purcell claimed his first ATP doubles title at a clay-court event in Houston (also with Ebden).

He achieved a career-high ranking of world No.25 in April, then finished the season at world No.33 and as the youngest player inside the world’s top 50.

Purcell also made his Davis Cup debut during an unforgettable season and played an important role in Australia’s progression to a first final in 19 years.

“For sure, it’s been my most successful year,” Purcell reflected. “Another Slam final and then a Slam win, getting selected in Davis Cup, also playing ATP Cup at the start of the year for Australia and going on to make finals in Davis Cup.

“I made the tough decision to stick with more doubles this year again, but I was fine with that because I’d do anything for Australia and the Davis Cup team.

“From next year, I’m hoping to make more of a push in singles and leave doubles for the Grand Slams and for when Australia needs me at Davis Cup.”

Purcell is one of seven nominees for the prestigious Newcombe Medal in 2022, alongside Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur, Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter (nee Sanders), Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 12 December.

Newcombe Medal

Honour roll Year Winner 2021 Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty 2018 Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur 2017 Ash Barty 2016 Dylan Alcott 2015 Sam Groth 2014 Nick Kyrgios 2013 Lleyton Hewitt 2012 Sam Stosur 2011 Sam Stosur 2010 Sam Stosur

