Storm Hunter (nee Sanders) broke into the world's top 10 and won her first Grand Slam doubles title during an outstanding 2022 season.

Melbourne, Australia, 8 December 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter enjoyed a career-best season in 2022 and has been rewarded with her first Newcombe Medal nomination.

“It feels surreal to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal,” said Hunter (nee Sanders).

“I really wasn’t expecting it, but it really is the cherry on top of a great year for me.”

The resilient 28-year-old won three WTA doubles title to break into the world’s top 10 during 2022, peaking at world No.8 in October. Her triumphs included WTA 500 titles at Adelaide (with Ash Barty) and Berlin (with Czech Katerina Siniakova), as well as a first WTA 1000 title at Guadalajara (with Brazil’s Luisa Stefani).

Hunter also advanced to the Australian Open women’s doubles quarterfinals and US Open semifinals alongside American Caroline Dolehide.

The newly married athlete also enjoyed mixed doubles success as well, teaming with fellow Australian John Peers at the US Open to win her first Grand Slam title.

Hunter then finished a momentous season strongly, beating three higher-ranked opponents in singles to help Australia qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup final.

She is one of seven nominees for the prestigious Newcombe Medal in 2022, alongside Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur, Matt Ebden, Nick Kyrgios, Max Purcell and Ajla Tomljanovic.

“I feel very honoured to be considered among all the other nominees, who have all had incredible years,” said Hunter.

“It’s hard to summarise my feelings, but I’m just immensely proud of myself and my team with the work we have put in to achieve what we have achieved. Not just the results – but also the journey we have been on. (There have been) a lot of ups and downs, but that’s what makes it incredibly worthwhile.”

The winner of the Newcombe Medal will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 12 December.

Newcombe Medal

Honour roll Year Winner 2021 Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty 2018 Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur 2017 Ash Barty 2016 Dylan Alcott 2015 Sam Groth 2014 Nick Kyrgios 2013 Lleyton Hewitt 2012 Sam Stosur 2011 Sam Stosur 2010 Sam Stosur

