Ash Barty is one of seven nominees for the coveted Newcombe Medal at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Melbourne, Australia, 5 December 2022 | Leigh Rogers

As a four-time winner, Ash Barty is the most decorated player in Newcombe Medal history.

The 26-year-old is nominated for the prestigious award once again in 2022, putting her in contention to with an unprecedented fifth Newcombe Medal.

Barty also has the chance to create history as the first retired player to claim the highest individual honour in Australian tennis.

“Its an honour to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal this year,” said Barty.

“Winning the Australian Open in January is something I’m very proud of and ended up being an incredible way to finish my tennis career.”

Tennis Australia’s First Nations Ambassador announced her retirement in March.

“I’m so grateful to everything that tennis has given me; it’s given me all of my dreams, plus more,” said Barty, who was ranked world No.1 at the time.

Although Barty only contested two tournaments in 2022, she has still earned a sixth career Newcombe Medal nomination. This recognises her exploits across an astonishing Australian summer, where she went undefeated in both singles and doubles.

Barty defeated four consecutive top 25-ranked players to win the Adelaide International singles title in early January and combined with Storm Hunter (nee Sanders) to sweep the doubles trophy.

She then sensationally continued her winning run at Melbourne Park, not losing a set to become the first local Australian Open women’s singles champion in 44 years.

Barty’s Australian Open final was the most-watched event on Australian television this year and broke the tournament’s local viewing records.

Barty is one of seven nominees for the prestigious Newcombe Medal in 2022, alongside Alex de Minaur, Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter, Nick Kyrgios, Max Purcell and Ajla Tomljanovic.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 12 December.

Newcombe Medal

Honour roll Year Winner 2021 Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty 2018 Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur 2017 Ash Barty 2016 Dylan Alcott 2015 Sam Groth 2014 Nick Kyrgios 2013 Lleyton Hewitt 2012 Sam Stosur 2011 Sam Stosur 2010 Sam Stosur

> READ MORE: Australian Tennis Awards 2022 finalists revealed

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!