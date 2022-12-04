Jeremy Jin, Edward Winter and Hayden Jones are the finalists in the Male Junior Athlete of the Year category at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Melbourne, Australia, 4 December 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Competition is strong in the Male Junior Athlete of the Year category at this year’s Australian Tennis Awards.

The award recognises an 18 and under Australian player who has achieved a commendable ranking in his age group and displayed a positive attitude throughout the season.

Three rising stars, who have all enjoyed exceptional seasons, are in contention for the 2022 honour.

Jeremy Jin (NSW): The promising 18-year-old competed at all four junior Grand Slams during 2022, winning rounds at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. This helped Jin’s junior ranking peak at world No.42.

Hayden Jones (Qld): The 16-year-old represented Australia at the Junior Davis Cup Finals, made the Australian Open boy’s singles third round, qualified for junior Wimbledon and won two ITF titles to rise to No.50 in the world junior rankings.

Edward Winter (SA): Winter qualified at two junior Grand Slams (Wimbledon and US Open) in 2022. The 18-year-old also made an impressive transition to the professional ranks, with highlights including claiming his first ITF singles and doubles titles.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 12 December.

All finalists are hoping to join a stellar list of past recipients, which includes Newcombe Medal winners Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Male Junior Athlete of the Year 2021 Philip Sekulic (Qld) 2020 Not presented 2019 Rinky Hijikata (NSW) 2018 Rinky Hijikata (NSW) 2017 Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2016 Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2015 Omar Jasika (Vic) 2014 Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA) 2013 Nick Kyrgios (ACT) 2012 Luke Saville (SA) 2011 Luke Saville (SA) 2010 Bernard Tomic (Qld)

