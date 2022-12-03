Archie Graham, Heath Davidson and Kellie Wren are finalists in the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability category at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Australia, 3 December 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Archie Graham, Heath Davidson and Kellie Wren have all shone brightly on the world stage this year, earning them recognition at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

The trio are the finalists in the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability category.

Archie Graham (Qld): The Ipswich athlete won four gold medals at the Virtus European Summer Games in Poland in July. “I believe in the dreams of just working hard, knuckling down and just doing the work and trying to achieve my best, all the time,” says Graham, who is ranked world No.3 in singles and world No.1 in doubles in the II-2 division.

Heath Davidson (Vic): The 35-year-old quad wheelchair player recorded career-best singles results at all four Grand Slam events in 2022, making semifinal appearances at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. This saw him rise to a career-high singles ranking of world No.3. Davidson was also a Roland Garros doubles finalist.

Kellie Wren (NSW): Wren claimed four medals at the Virtus European Summer Games in Poland in July – gold in mixed doubles, silver in singles and women’s doubles, as well as bronze in the team’s event. She is currently ranked world No.3 in singles and world No.1 in doubles in the II-2 division.

The award winner will be announced at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne’s Crown Casino, on Monday 12 December.

Davidson and Wren are both hoping to win this award for a second time, while Graham is a chance to collect his third Australian Tennis Award in this category.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability 2021 Ben Weekes (NSW), Timothy Gould (Qld) 2020 Not presented 2019 Dylan Alcott (Vic) 2018 Archie Graham (Qld) 2017 Archie Graham (Qld) 2016 Heath Davidson (Vic), Dylan Alcott (Vic) 2015 Dylan Alcott (Vic) 2014 Adam Kellerman (NSW) 2013 Ben Weekes (NSW) 2012 Glenn Flindell (Vic) 2011 Kelly Wren (NSW) 2010 Daniela Di Toro (Vic)

