An emotional Lleyton Hewitt has reflected on what progressing to the 2022 Davis Cup final means to him.

Malaga, Spain, 26 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Lleyton Hewitt is thrilled to have guided Australia into the 2022 Davis Cup final.

The Australian captain could not hide his excitement after his team clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory against Croatia in today’s semifinals in Spain.

This propels Australia into a 48th Davis Cup final – and first in 19 years.

“It’s great. Obviously Australia has a really rich history in this competition, and we have been fortunate enough to win it on a lot of occasions, back a long time ago,” Hewitt said.

“I know how much it meant for me as a player to get the opportunity to play in finals. So I’m thrilled that these boys get that opportunity on Sunday.

“I just couldn’t be prouder of these guys and the heart and the passion and the pride that they are playing with out there.”

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie 💚💛 Australia is into a #DavisCup final for the first time in 19 years!#GoAussies https://t.co/LqySs0d92i — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 25, 2022

Hewitt played a starring role in Australia’s most recent Davis Cup finals appearance in 2003. The then 22-year-old defeated world No.3 Juan Carlos Ferrero in Australia’s 3-1 victory against Spain, which was played in front of a capacity crowd at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

“I’d love it to be in Australia,” Hewitt said of tomorrow’s final. “I’m disappointed the boys don’t get to play in front of 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena.”

Australia’s most recent Davis Cup finals appearances

Year Result Opponent Team Captain 2022 TBC TBC Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell Lleyton Hewitt 2003 WON Spain Lleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis, Wayne Arthurs, Todd Woodbridge John Fitzgerald 2001 LOST France Lleyton Hewitt, Pat Rafter, Wayne Arthurs, Todd Woodbridge John Fitzgerald 2000 LOST Spain Lleyton Hewitt, Pat Rafter, Sandon Stolle, Mark Woodforde John Newcombe 1999 WON France Lleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis, Todd Woodbridge, Mark Woodforde John Newcombe 1993 LOST Germany Richard Fromberg, Jason Stoltenberg, Todd Woodbridge, Mark Woodforde Neale Fraser 1990 LOST USA Richard Fromberg, Darren Cahill, Pat Cash, John Fitzgerald Neale Fraser 1986 WON Sweden Pat Cash, Paul McNamee, John Fitzgerald, Peter McNamara Neale Fraser

Earlier this week, Hewitt reflected on the ‘full circle’ opportunity of possibly winning a prestigious Davis Cup title again as a captain.

“It would be very satisfying and especially if you do it with a lot of my good mates around in the coaching staff as well, it would mean a lot,” he said.

The Australian team is aiming to win a 29th Davis Cup title – and only their fifth in the past 44 years.

The 2022 Davis Cup final will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network from 11pm AEDT on Sunday 27 November. Australia’s opponent will be decided tonight when Italy faces Canada in the second semifinal.

