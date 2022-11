Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are among eight Australian players shortlisted for the 2022 ATP Fan Favourites Awards.

Australia, 24 November 2022 | tennis.com.au

Voting is now open for the 2022 ATP Awards – and several Australian players are in contention in the Fan Favourite category.

ATP Fan Favourite Award – singles

– Nick Kyrgios

– Alex de Minaur

– Chris O’Connell

– Jordan Thompson

– Thanasi Kokkinakis

ATP Fan Favourite Award – doubles team

– Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) and Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

– Matt Ebden (AUS) and Max Purcell (AUS)

– John Peers (AUS) and Dan Evans (GBR)

Fans have until 2 December to submit their Fan Favourite Award votes.

> SUBMIT YOUR VOTE NOW

