Nick Kyrgios finishes a stunning 2022 season as the top-ranked Australian man in both singles and doubles.

Australia, 22 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

A resurgent Nick Kyrgios ends the 2022 season as Australia’s top-ranked man.

The 27-year-old’s ranking dipped to world No.137 in February, his lowest position in eight years, but he managed to climb back to a high of world No.20 in September.

Kyrgios finishes the season at world No.22. This is 80 ranking points ahead of Alex de Minaur, which snaps the 23-year-old’s four-year run as the Australian No.1 at season end.

Omar Jasika was the biggest mover in the Australian top 15 this year. Unranked at the start of the season, the 25-year-old climbed to world No.253. Jasika built a 65-23 win-loss record and won four ITF titles.

Li Tu has made giant inroads too, rising more than 300 places in the past year. The 26-year-old, who was inspired to comeback from retirement during the COVID pandemic, peaked at a career-high world No.190 in October.

The resilient Chris O’Connell ends his season at a career-high ranking of world No.79, while Thanasi Kokkinakis has recorded his highest year-end ranking since 2015.

Jason Kubler almost halved his ranking within the past 12 months too, helping him record his best year-end ranking since 2018.

Player Year-end ranking Difference in 12 months 1 Nick Kyrgios No.22 +70 2 Alex de Minaur No.24 +10 3 Chris O’Connell No.79 +96 4 Jordan Thompson No.84 -7 5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.95 +77 6 Jason Kubler No.109 +92 7 Alexei Popyrin No.121 -60 8 Aleksandar Vukic No.140 +16 9 John Millman No.150 -78 10 Rinky Hijikata No.166 +203 11 James Duckworth No.172 -123 12 Li Tu No.210 +307 13 Max Purcell No.221 -45 14 Dane Sweeny No.253 +239 15 Omar Jasika No.257 +1000

Men’s doubles

Nick Kyrgios also ends the season as Australia’s top-ranked man in doubles at world No.13.

The 27-year-old, who claimed the Australian Open title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, improved his ranking from world No.262 in January to peak at world No.11 earlier this month.

Kokkinakis’ rise was even more impressive, skyrocketing to a career-high world No.15 from outside the world’s top 400.

Wimbledon 2022 champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell both also recorded their best-ever year-end finishes.

These efforts end John Peers’ seven-year reign as the year-end Australian No.1. The 34-year-old Peers slipped to world No.37, his lowest year-end ranking since 2014.

Li Tu was the biggest mover of the year rising 777 places to break into the world’s top 200. The 26-year-old won two ITF titles during the season.

Player Year-end ranking Difference in 12 months 1 Nick Kyrgios No.13 +218 2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.15 +414 3 Matthew Ebden No.26 +31 4 Max Purcell No.33 0 5 John Peers No.37 -24 6 Luke Saville No.74 -51 7 John-Patrick Smith No.85 -18 8 Andrew Harris No.141 +558 9 Jason Kubler No.162 +416 10 Dane Sweeny No.163 +577 11 Alex de Minaur No.198 -65 12 Li Tu No.199 +777 13 Tristan Schoolkate No.213 +274 14 Brandon Walkin No.228 +446 15 Jason Taylor No.237 +584

