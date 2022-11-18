Melboure, Australia, 18 November 2022 | tennis.com.au

Ben Weekes won the open men’s singles title at the Australian National Wheelchair Championships held at Melbourne Park last weekend, securing himself an Australian Open 2023 main draw wildcard in the men’s wheelchair competition.

The 38-year-old Weekes contested his first Australian Open in 2001 and is looking forward to testing himself against the world’s best once again.

“I’m really excited to be able to play. It’s the best players in the world and it’s such an amazing opportunity to be able to test your abilities against such incredible players,” said Weekes, a five-time Paralympian currently ranked world No.25.

“Usually for international tournaments like this, you have to fly halfway across the world. It’s going to be nice to have this one at home and experience the Australian crowds.”

The Australian National Wheelchair Championships featured 35 players from around the country, taking to the courts across men, women, juniors and quad divisions. The field included Paralympic gold medallist and world No.3 Heath Davidson and Paralympian Martyn Dunn. Rising stars Saalim Naser, Riley Dumsday and Sally Schwartz also competed.

Queensland’s Naomi Oliver claimed her first national title, winning the open women’s singles championship. She receives a wildcard to compete at the upcoming Victorian Open at Hume Tennis Centre.

“These wildcards provide our players with a terrific opportunity to compete against the best players in the world on home soil and can set them up for a big year ahead,” said Australian Open Wheelchair Tournament Director Daniel O’Neill.

“They will only benefit from exposure to this standard of competition, and it gives them a gauge on where they sit from an international perspective.”

2022 Australian National Wheelchair Tennis Championships winners

Open men’s singles: [1] Ben Weekes (NSW)

Open women’s singles: [2] Naomi Oliver (Qld)

Open men’s doubles: [2] Anderson Parker (NSW)/Ben Weekes (NSW)

Open women’s doubles: [1] Megan Beatty (Vic)/Naomi Oliver (Qld)

Junior singles: [1] Ben Wenzel (Qld)

> View full results from the 2022 Australian National Wheelchair Tennis Championships

Wheelchair tennis athletes will warm up for the Australian Open at the Australian Wheelchair Summer Series, which begins with the Victorian Open from 10 January before the Melbourne Open at Hume Tennis Centre.

Australian Wheelchair Summer Series

Victorian Open – 10-14 January 2023, Hume Tennis Centre, Craigieburn

Melbourne Open – 16-20 January 2023, Hume Tennis Centre, Craigieburn

