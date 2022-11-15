Australian duo Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis extended the world's top team to three sets in an enthralling doubles encounter.

Turin, Italy, 15 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis tested the world’s top team in their opening match at the ATP Finals, but fell just short of scoring victory.

Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski edged out a 6-7(3) 6-4 [10-5] win in the round-robin clash in Turin.

Koolhof and Skupski, who share the world No.1 ranking, have been the tour’s best-performing team this season, winning seven titles from 10 final appearances.

The top-seeded team showed their class in the 90-minute match, conceding only 10 points on serve against the Australian combination.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis’ hopes are still alive in the tournament. The reigning Australian Open champions, who fired 24 aces in their opening match, play their second round-robin match on Wednesday.

The Special K’s are aiming to become the second all-Australian doubles champions at the prestigious season-ending championships – and the first since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde claimed their second title in 1996.

Aussies in action – ATP Finals

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, round robin

[1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d [8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-7(3) 6-4 [10-5]

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, round robin

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [5] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

